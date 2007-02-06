" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Friends will ooh and ahh at the Diamond Star quilt pattern.

The Diamond Star quilt pattern creates a stunning design you'll be proud to display in your home. Featuring a repeat of the Diamond Star quilt block, the finished piece measures about 42 inches square. Download the two-page Diamond Star quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Diamond Star quilt pattern:

Make 16 blocks, and stitch them together in 4 rows of 4 blocks. Add a double border (see Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 42 inches square.

To make the Diamond Star quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Diamond Star quilt block is truly a standout.

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 reverse pattern. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bold colors are an excellent fabric choice for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch B to A, and stitch reverse B to other side of BA. Make 4. Stitch C to BAB, and stitch contrast C to other side of CBAB. Make 4. Stitch D between B and reverse B; make 4. Stitch triangles together, matching points of A's, to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A combination of pretty prints is another great choice.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the star theme? Make a quilt from our Star Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.