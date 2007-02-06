" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Diamond Star quilt block is truly a standout. See more pictures of quilt blocks.

The soft lines and layers of the Diamond Star quilt block really give it a beautiful and distinct look. It's just one of the many wonderful quilt blocks you'll find on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Diamond Star quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Diamond Star quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 reverse pattern. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric. D: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bold colors are an excellent fabric choice for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch B to A, and stitch reverse B to other side of BA. Make 4. Stitch C to BAB, and stitch contrast C to other side of CBAB. Make 4. Stitch D between B and reverse B; make 4. Stitch triangles together, matching points of A's, to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A combination of pretty prints is another great choice.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Diamond Star quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.