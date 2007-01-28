" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Birdhouse Treasure quilt block is part of the

What could be more charming for your garden quilt design than this adorable Birdhouse Treasure quilt block? Best of all, it's both fun and easy to make. You'll find this and other unique quilt blocks on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Birdhouse Treasure quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Birdhouse Treasure quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A-C: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. D: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bright print fabrics are a great fabric choice for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 2 (1 is reverse pattern). Stitch AB to reverse AB at narrow end. Stitch C to D, and stitch reverse C to other side of D. Stitch ABBA to top of CDC. Sew a large button to D for birdhouse hole, and sew on a decorative bird button, if desired.

" " ©2207 Publications International, Ltd. More subtle prints offers a completely different look.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Bird House quilted wall hanging pattern. Want some ideas for the other walls in your house? Look over these quilted wall hanging patterns. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.