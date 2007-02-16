" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Cutie Pie Quilted Table Runner uses the

The Cutie Pie Quilted Table Runner would look perfect on your table. And why not set a real homemade pie right on top of it? The Apple Pie quilt blocks that form the ends of the table runner will stay intact as your guests enjoy looking at them and devour the real pie. To make the table runner, download the two-page Cutie Pie Quilted Table Runner pattern as a PDF and print it out. Then enlarge the pattern at 125%.

To make the Cutie Pie Quilted Table Runner:

Advertisement

Using a shorter background piece, make 2 blocks. Stitch blocks to either side of a length of fabric. Quilt hearts on fabric. Finished size depends on length of fabric.

To make the Apple Pie quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Apple Pie quilt block is part of the

Cut:A: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqué). B: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqué). Hearts: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabric, and cut 3. Other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Apple Pie quilt block has a cute, simple design.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B. Fuse pieces to AB; fuse hearts to top of pie. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch. Embroider steam using backstitch and 2 strands of floss.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another version of the Apple Pie quilt block.

If you like the Apple Pie quilt block, check out the other quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our Quilted Table Runner Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.