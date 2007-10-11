Lifestyle
Paper helicopters are a great variation of paper airplanes.
Anyone can make paper airplanes, but how many people can make paper helicopters? You'll soar to new heights once you create these paper flying machines.

These paper helicopters for kids are so simple and are great to do by yourself or with a group of your friends. And even if the weather doesn't allow for you to release your paper helicopters outdoors, prop up a fan and have your own indoor helicopter launch.

Follow the links bel­ow to learn how to make paper helicopters:

Hover Craft Helicopter

You'll go up, up, and away with this paper helicopter that seems to hover.

Papercopter

Create a science experiment after making this paper clip helicopter.

Whirly Bird Helicopter

Twirl and soar through the air with these birdlike helicopters.

Keep reading to learn how to make a paper helicopter float through the air.

Hover Craft Helicopter

After cutting out the center of the helicopter, peel two layers of cardboard.
You'll seem to float through the air while watching your hover craft helicopter levitate.

What You'll Need:

  • 5-inch-square corrugated cardboard, 1/8-inch thick
  • Pop-up squirt-bottle cap
  • Purple acrylic paint
  • Binder reinforcements
  • Silver glitter glue
  • Large balloon

Tools:

  • Compass
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Craft knife
  • Ruler
  • Paintbrush

How to Make a Hover Craft Helicopter:

Step 1: With a compass, draw a four-inch circle on the cardboard. Cut out. Center the squirt-bottle cap on the cardboard circle and trace around it with a pencil.

Step 2: With the help of an adult, use the craft knife to cut out the center circle, cutting through the top two layers of cardboard only. Peel away these two layers of the center circle, leaving the bottom layer intact.

Step 3: With an adult's help, use the craft knife to cut a 1/4-inch square hole in the center of the bottom layer. Push the bottle cap down into the circle. It should fit firmly and tightly. (Remove cap before painting and decorating the cardboard.)

Place the bottle cap back into
Step 4: Push bottle cap back into the center circle. Paint both sides of the circle, letting paint dry on one side before painting the other side. Let dry. Decorate the top with binder reinforcements. Add silver rays with glitter glue. Let dry

Keep reading to learn how to make a paper clip helicopter.

Papercopter

Watch your papercopter spin through the air.
With some strips of paper and a few paper clips, you can create a mini papercopter that spins like a real helicopter.

What You'll Need:

  • Strips of heavy paper or cardboard (1X10 inches)
  • Small paper clips
  • Markers or crayons

How to Make Papercopter:

Step 1: Fold a 1X10-inch strip of paper in half. Fold the ends down about two inches, but don't fold them straight down. Instead, fold them at a slight angle.

Place a paper clip on the bottom of your folded papercopter.
Step 2: Push a paper clip onto the bottom, and fold the wings out. Decorate your papercopter with markers or crayons. Holding your papercopter by the paper clip, throw it into the air and watch it spin.

Keep reading to learn how to make a twirling helicopter.

Whirly Bird Helicopter

Whirly bird helicopters colorfully glide through the air.
Fun to make and even more fun to fly, the whirly bird helicopter twirls through the air.

What You'll Need:

  • 3X8 1/4-inch yellow cardstock
  • Decorative stickers

Tools:

  • Tracing paper
  • Paper clips
  • Pencil
  • Ruler
  • Carbon paper
  • Scissors

How to Make a Whirly Bird Helicopter:

Step 1: Download the Helicopter Pattern as a PDF. Place tracing paper over the pattern, and secure with paper clips. With a pencil, trace over all the lines, including cutting and folding lines. Use a ruler to help trace straight lines. Remove tracing paper from the pattern.

Step 2: Place carbon paper between the cardstock and the tracing paper pattern. Paper clip the three together and trace over all the lines to transfer the pattern onto the cardstock. Remove the clips. Cut out. Make the three cuts as indicated on the pattern.

Fold and cut the helicopter
Step 3: Fold section C forward and section D backward. Bend the stem up at E. Fold A forward and B backward. Decorate with stickers.

