" " Paper helicopters are a greatvariation of paper airplanes.

Anyone can make paper airplanes, but how many people can make paper helicopters? You'll soar to new heights once you create these paper flying machines.

These paper helicopters for kids are so simple and are great to do by yourself or with a group of your friends. And even if the weather doesn't allow for you to release your paper helicopters outdoors, prop up a fan and have your own indoor helicopter launch.

Follow the links bel­ow to learn how to make paper helicopters:

Hover Craft Helicopter

You'll go up, up, and away with this paper helicopter that seems to hover.

Papercopter

Create a science experiment after making this paper clip helicopter.

Whirly Bird Helicopter

Twirl and soar through the air with these birdlike helicopters.

Keep reading to learn how to make a paper helicopter float through the air.

