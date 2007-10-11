How to Make Paper Hats

Newspapers, paper plates, paper bags -- they all can be used to make paper hats! Whether you're looking for a party activity for a group of kids or a craft project for some "Mommy (or Daddy) and Me" time, paper hats are a great choice.

The following articles offer simple instructions for making different kinds of paper hats for kids. With a little help from an adult, these hats are easy enough for kids to make and lots of fun to decorate and wear.

Crazy Clown Hat

Here's a clown hat that looks amazing, whether you wear it on your head or use it as a table decoration. Learn how to make it here.

Flower Power Sun Visor

Who knew a paper plate could be turned into something so cute? Here's a visor that will have you singing "Let the Sun Shine In." Find out more.

Newspaper Hats

Newspaper hats have been popular for generations. Why? Because they're easy to make -- and lots of fun. See how to make newspaper hats here.

Start clowning around with a paper hat that's colorful, decorative, and a little crazy. Keep reading to find out more.

