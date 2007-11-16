Discover the mysteries hidden in seeds, flowers, and plants with these great nature garden activities for kids. From a tiny seed an enormous tree or a gorgeous flower can grow. Show your kids how it happens!
Try some of these gardening activities to grow flowers of your own and use them to make lovely art projects. Or turn your family garden into a fun place for kids to play by growing a bean tent or a pumpkin tunnel.
Follow the links below to find fun, educational nature garden activities for kids the whole family can enjoy. Let's get growing!
Turn an empty grocer's crate into a mini vegetable garden.
Plant a garden of flowers, herbs, and sweet-smelling plants to delight the senses.
Watch how plants grow up out of the soil and into the ground.
Create a decorative braid of onion or garlic bulbs to hang in the kitchen.
Make a mini hanging plant basket out of a cored carrot or parsnip.
Learn how you can use carrot tops to sprout your very own carrot garden.
Grow a shady summer playhouse out of beanstalks.
Construct an arched play tunnel from climbing pumpkin plants and mesh.
Learn the planting and growing seasons of your favorite garden crops.
Grow a garden full of tomatoes, veggies, and herbs to top your homemade pizzas.
Create a fantasy garden village for your kids' plastic play figures.
Plant flowers in the design of your family crest or the American flag.
Learn how to collect and save tiny treasures from flowers, berries, and trees.
Grow plants from soil collected at the forest, meadow, or any natural area.
Keep reading to learn how your kids can grow tomatoes, carrots, lettuce and more -- all in an empty wooden fruit crate.
