Our beautiful earth offers countless nature experiments for kids to enjoy. Get outdoors with your family and breathe in the fresh air. Play with the dirt, rocks, and sand -- all the natural elements kids love to dig into!
Your children will quickly discover the outdoors is not only a fun place to play, but the place where animals make their homes and plants and trees grow. You'll all find out that there's a lot more to see and do outside than you thought!
Advertisement
Follow the links below to find nature experiments that will give your kids a whole new appreciation of the great outdoors.
Turn a broken flower pot or bowl into a backyard observatory for little croakers.
Use a small log and nails to make a whifflepoof, then put your kids' tracking skills to the test.
Keep reading to learn how your family can create a simple flower pot shelter for your friendly neighborhood toads.
For more ideas on nature-related crafts and activities to do with kids, see:
- Nature Crafts
- Nature Craft Activities for Kids
- Nature Craft Projects for Kids
Advertisement