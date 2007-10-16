Music Crafts

Learn how to make Sand Blocks in this article.

These music crafts for kids will take you and your imagination to the islands for a warm, tropical getaway of lively music beneath swaying palm trees.

Use these music crafts to create a Caribbean band that features the plunking of a rubber band zither, the swish of sand blocks, the rhythmic beat of a bongo drum, and the buzz of a kazoo.

These instruments are easy to make at home with kids, using simple directions and everyday objects. Bring art techniques and musical sound together, gather your musicians, and let the entertainment begin!

Follow the links below to learn how you can make instruments for your own Caribbean band:

Rubber Band Zither

Strum songs of the islands on this homemade stringed instrument.

Sand Blocks

Rub or hit these sand blocks together for two distinct percussion sounds.

Bongo Drum

Add rhythm to your band with this striking bongo drum.

Keep reading to start your Caribbean band strumming. Learn how to make a rubber band zither that is fun to play.

Rubber Band Zither for Kids

Rubber band zither
Bet you didn't think you could make music from a box! You can with this rubber band zither. Play high and low notes with this homemade instrument.

What You'll Need:

  • Shoe box with lid
  • Scissors
  • Corrugated cardboard
  • Craft glue
  • Rubber bands
  • Markers

Step 1: With an adult's help, cut a 4-inch-square hole in the lid of a shoe box.

Step 2: Cut two 1x4 1/2-inch pieces from the corrugated cardboard. Cut a zigzag edge on each piece, creating cardboard "combs."

Step 3: Glue one comb to one side of the square hole, and glue the other comb slightly angled from the square on the other side. Let the glue set overnight.

Step 4: Decorate the shoe box with markers.

Step 5: Stretch rubber bands from the teeth of one comb to the teeth of the other on the shoe box lid. Put the lid on the box. Pluck the rubber bands to play your zither.

Check on the next page to find out how you can add two distinct percussion sounds to your band with sand blocks.

Sand Blocks for Kids

Sand blocks
Sand blocks are a percussion instrument that produces two very different sounds -- one made by tapping the blocks and another by scraping them.

What You'll Need:

  • Two 2×3-inch wood blocks at least 5 inches long
  • Two 2×2-inch wood blocks at least 2 inches long
  • Saw
  • Blunt scissors
  • Sandpaper
  • Wood glue
  • Rubber bands

Step 1: Ask an adult to help you cut the wooden pieces. Cut each 2×3-inch block to 5 inches in length. Cut the 2×2-inch blocks to 2 inches. (If you have an old block set, you can use 2 large and 2 small blocks.)

Step 2: Cut the sandpaper to fit around the bottom and sides of the large block. Wrap the sandpaper around the large block and glue it in place.

Step 3: Place a rubber band around each end to hold the sandpaper in place as the glue dries.

Step 4: To make the handle, glue a small block on top of the large block. Let the glue dry overnight.

Step 5: Make another sand block with the remaining wood pieces.

Keep reading to learn how you can add the rhythm of a bongo drum to your Caribbean band.

Bongo Drum for Kids

­Caribbean bongo drum
Use your bongo drum to create different sounds with your fingertips or with the palm and heel of your hand.

What You'll Need:

  • Oatmeal carton
  • Construction paper
  • Blunt scissors
  • Markers
  • Craft glue
  • Ribbon

Step 1: Cut a piece of construction paper to fit around an oatmeal carton. Draw a picture of palm trees on the paper for a Caribbean design.

Step 2: Wrap the paper around the oatmeal carton with the design facing out. Glue it in place.

Step 3: To make a strap, have an adult poke a hole in each side of the carton near the top. Remove the lid. Cut a long piece of ribbon. Thread the ends through each hole and tie a double knot in each end. Put the lid back on the carton.

Step 4: Place the strap over your shoulders, and march around while you beat a rhythm on the lid.

Look on the next page to see how you can expand your band's musical repertoire with a versatile kazoo.

