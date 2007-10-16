" " Cable Car craft

Milk jug crafts for kids are a reason to drink up and then recycle empty jugs into craft projects to brighten a rainy day or make games more challenging. You can liven up a game of catch, customize cars for a road rally on the living room rug, or take a cable car on an imaginary trip in the Swiss Alps.

Start with a clean, empty container. Add a box, some string, or some stickers. Apply a little imagination, and you'll have a kids' craft that will provide hours of fun.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own milk jug crafts:

Milk Jug Catch

Make a game of catch more sporty with milk jug scoops.

Garden Markers

Know where your plants are -- and what they need -- with garden markers.

Box Cars

Customize box cars, trucks or vans for a rainy-day road rally or miniature roadway.

Cable Car

Create a cable car that takes your imagination to the top of the mountain.

Keep reading to learn how you can turn jugs into scoops for Milk Jug Catch.

