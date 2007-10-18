How to Make Mobiles

" " Make a colorful springy mobile out of paper and your favorite trinkets.

You can make mobiles for kids as a way of bringing a festive feel to any room with colorful motion. And using some favorite easy-to-find items can be a fun way to create some personalized art.

Mobiles can be made simply to add a splash of color or they can create magical sounds like wind chimes. The impact of your mobile is only limited by your imagination.

Springy Mobile

Create a mobile with some springy bounce and add life to any room.

Wind Chime Mobile

Bring the lyrical sound of wind chimes to your home with bells.

Balancing Act Mobile

Use items found in nature to create a beautifully balanced mobile.

