You can make mobiles for kids as a way of bringing a festive feel to any room with colorful motion. And using some favorite easy-to-find items can be a fun way to create some personalized art.
Mobiles can be made simply to add a splash of color or they can create magical sounds like wind chimes. The impact of your mobile is only limited by your imagination.
Advertisement
Follow the links below to find out how to make mobiles of your own:
Create a mobile with some springy bounce and add life to any room.
Bring the lyrical sound of wind chimes to your home with bells.
Use items found in nature to create a beautifully balanced mobile.
Bounce to the next page to find out how to make a springy mobile.
For more fun activities and kids' crafts, check out:
- Sculpture Crafts
- Wood Crafts
- Art Crafts for Kids
Advertisement