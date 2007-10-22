Imaginative Crafts teach kids to bring their own imaginations to life. Develop artistic skills and encourage playful thought while you and your kids create crafts that you will cherish for years.
Choose a craft that sparks your child's imagination, and join in the activity yourself. You'll be surprised how much fun you can have.
Advertisement
On the following pages, you'll find imaginative crafts that give your kids a chance to express themselves and have fun while doing it.
Make outrageous advertisements with your kids for funny products that you dream up together. Learn this imaginative craft.
Inspire your kids to dream up their ideal state with this great imaginative craft. Create towns, tourist attractions, a state motto, and more.
Challenge your kids to tell a story with pictures with the Rebus Story Craft. Get great ideas about new ways to tell stories with this activity.
Construct a pretend building with your kids with this imaginative craft. Learn how to turn an ordinary cardboard box into your ideal structure.
Make crazy cars of all shapes and sizes with your kids with the Stretch and Wreck Cars Craft. Build outrageous autos and then have fun playing.
Tired of losing your dice? When you and your kids make giant dice, you'll never have to hunt for them again.
Get the whole family involved in an imaginative craft that you will treasure for generations. Teach your kids how to preserve a grandparent's memories.
Add some magic to your child's life -- teach them how to make their own magic wand. Get directions on how to make this imaginative craft.
Learn how to make a castle out of a cake box. Stimulate your child's imagination working with them to create a magic kingdom.
Have a blast with your kids when your make the Pretend Store Craft. Decide what you'd like to sell, make your own money, and soon you'll be open for business.
Encourage your kids to design a menu from their imaginations. Would they serve silly food or real food? Find out when you participate in this activity together.
Ready to get started? the Opposite Ads Craft asks kids to dream up silly products and then advertise them. Learn this imaginative craft on the next page.
Looking for more crafts you can make with your kids? See:
Advertisement