Collage Crafts

Learn how to create this Personal Placemat collage craft in this article.
Collage crafts for kids are not limited to scraps of newspapers and magazines pasted onto a piece of construction paper. Your child can utilize a variety of common household products to create a collage masterpiece.

But this art is not simply made to decorate your refrigerator -- your child can create collage crafts that are as functional as they are beautiful.

­Collage crafts put the fun in functional. Learn how to make your own collage crafts with the step-by-step instructions on the following pages:

Quilt-Patterned Collage

Create patchwork without sewing needles, thread, or fabric.

Personal Place Mats

Any child can add a personal touch to his place setting.

Herb Collage

A lot of spice makes this fragrant collage very nice.

Seed Collage

Plant the seed of creativity by making a collage of recycled seeds.

Fuzzy Paint

Liven up any Easter egg hunt with this textured paint.

Funny Rock

Making paperweights have never been so much fun.

No Ordinary Vase

Who says that flowers always have to be prettier than the vase?

Creating a quilt does not have to take hours of tedious sewing. Discover how to make a quilt-patterned collage out of old magazines on the next page.

Contents
  1. Quilt-Patterned Collage
  2. Personal Place Mats
  3. Herb Collage
  4. Seed Collage
  5. Fuzzy Paint
  6. Funny Rock
  7. No Ordinary Vase

Quilt-Patterned Collage

Use quilt shapes such as squares, triangles, and hexagons to piece together a quilt-patterned collage for this craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Old magazines
  • Blunt scissors
  • Ruler
  • Craft glue
  • Construction paper

Step 1: Look for a magazine picture in colors that you like. Once you have selected a picture, cut it into several 2x2-inch squares.

Step 2: Cut some of the squares in half, diagonally, to form triangles.

Step 3: Piece your quilt collage together on a piece of construction paper. Once you have arranged the pieces in a pattern you like, glue them in place.

Personalizing your child's place at the dining table has never been so much fun. Learn how to create a durable and versatile personal place mat on the next page.

Personal Place Mats

Personal place mats add a special touch to any table setting.
This is a great collage craft because it doesn't matter if you get these personal place mats dirty -- they wipe clean with a damp sponge.

What You'll Need:

  • Markers
  • 12x18-inch piece of poster board
  • Blunt scissors
  • Cutouts from construction paper or old magazines
  • Craft glue
  • Grease pencil (optional)

Step 1: Direct your child to use markers to draw a background, such as a beach, on the poster board.

Step 2: Cut out shapes or pictures from construction paper or old magazines. If you have a beach scene for your background, cut out boats and people.

Step 3: Glue the cutouts onto the poster board.

Step 4: Accompany your child to a copy center store to have the place mat laminated. Leave a 1/4-inch plastic border around the place mat.

Your child can also glue on a number of different things: whether it's subjects she wants to study, or even maps, sports facts, or poems. Another idea is to draw a maze on the place mat. Once laminated, use a grease pencil to play the game again and again.

Spicing up your child's playtime is as easy as looking in your kitchen cabinet. On the next page, discover the possibilities of an herb collage.

Herb Collage

Your kids will love to root through your spice cupboard to find the different colors, textures, and smells for their scented herb collage. Teach them how to make an herbal design on a piece of construction paper in this collage craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Construction paper
  • Craft glue
  • Herbs and spices such as parsley flakes, cinnamon, or chili powder

Step 1: Spread one area of the construction paper with a layer of glue.

Step 2: Cover it with spices such as parsley flakes, cinnamon, and chili powder.

Step 3: Let the glue dry, then shake off the excess spices.

Step 4: Add dots and lines of glue to the design, and sprinkle on more herbs and spices. Once the glue dries, shake off the excess herbs.

Experiment with other spices and herbs to add a variety of colors and fragrances to your pictures.

With seeds, you can create art that is good enough to eat. In the next section, we'll show you how to use fruits and vegetables to create a seed collage.

Seed Collage

The seed collage is a beautiful piece of artwork that uses recycled seeds from fruits and vegetables. Teach your kids about the beauty of fall with this collage craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Dry seeds (from fruits, vegetables, or plants)
  • Paper plates
  • Construction paper
  • Craft glue markers (optional)

Step 1: Gather seeds from melons, squash, pumpkins, and other fruit. Look for different colors.

Step 2: Wash the seeds. Spread the seeds out on a paper plate and place it in a sunny window. They should be dry in a few days. Once the seeds are dry, use them to create a collage.

Step 3: Apply lines of glue to a piece of construction paper. Sprinkle the seeds over the glue. Let the glue dry. Shake off the excess seeds.

Step 4: Continue gluing and adding seeds to your collage. Try sprinkling white pumpkin seeds with black watermelon seeds to create a contrasting design. You can also use markers to make part of the picture, and then add the seeds to fill it in.

Creating Easter decorations can give any child the warm fuzzies. Learn how to make fuzzy paint for Easter eggs in the next section.

Fuzzy Paint

This is a great way for a child to channel his energy. Don't be too careful when tearing tissue paper to make this collage craft. The best fuzzy paint will come from making soft, fuzzy shapes that blend.

What You'll Need:

  • Colored tissue paper
  • Drawing paper
  • Pencil
  • Craft glue
  • Old paintbrush
  • Blunt scissors

Step 1: Tear colored tissue paper into many pieces. Set the torn paper aside.

Step 2: Draw several egg shapes on a piece of drawing paper.

Step 3: Mix equal parts of water and craft glue together. "Paint" the mixture on each shape.

Step 4: Place torn tissue paper pieces on each shape over the glue. Coat the tissue paper with the diluted glue. Let it dry. The tissue paper creates a bright and fuzzy "paint" for your eggs.

Step 5: Cut the eggs from the paper, and hang them up for Easter decorations.

Boring paperwork is no match for a funny rock. Learn how to make an artful and entertaining paperweight in the next section.

Funny Rock

This collage craft results in a great paperweight. Help your kids design this funny rock that will make you roll with laughter every time you look at it.

What You'll Need:

  • Smooth, round rock
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Newspaper comics
  • Clear nail polish
  • Waxed paper

Step 1: Find a very round and smooth rock.

Step 2: Have your child cut out his favorite cartoon characters from the newspaper. Apply an even coat of glue to the back of the comic strips.

Step 3: Place them on the rock. Cover it completely, overlapping the pictures.

Step 4: Once the glue has dried, paint over the whole rock with clear nail polish. The polish creates a clear shellac and seals the pictures.

Step 5: Set the rock on a sheet of waxed paper. Let the polish dry.

Ordinarily, flowers make the vase, but not in this case. Learn how to make extraordinary vases in the next section.

No Ordinary Vase

No ordinary vase is made of a dish detergent bottle.
This collage craft creates an extraordinary vase. It's easy enough that your child can make it herself.

What You'll Need:

  • Plas­tic dish detergent bottle
  • Blunt scissors
  • Old garden catalogs or floral print wrapping paper
  • Newspaper
  • Craft glue
  • Measuring spoon
  • Old paintbrush
  • Water-based polyurethane
  • Marbles

Step 1: Clean out the dish detergent bottle thoroughly. Cut off the top of the bottle.

Step 2: Cut out lots of flower pictures from garden catalogs or from wrapping paper.

Step 3: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Dilute the glue with 2 teaspoons of water.

Step 4: Using a paintbrush, apply the glue to the back of the pictures. Cover the plastic bottle with the pictures. Clean the paintbrush thoroughly. Let the glue dry.

Step 5: To seal the pictures, coat the vase with water-based polyurethane.

Step 6: Arrange real, or silk flowers in the vase. Experiment with different combinations and color schemes. Put marbles in the bottom of the vase to anchor the stems.

