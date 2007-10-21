" " Learn how to create this Personal Placemat collage craft in this article. N/A

Collage crafts for kids are not limited to scraps of newspapers and magazines pasted onto a piece of construction paper. Your child can utilize a variety of common household products to create a collage masterpiece.

But this art is not simply made to decorate your refrigerator -- your child can create collage crafts that are as functional as they are beautiful.

­Collage crafts put the fun in functional. Learn how to make your own collage crafts with the step-by-step instructions on the following pages:

Creating a quilt does not have to take hours of tedious sewing. Discover how to make a quilt-patterned collage out of old magazines on the next page.

