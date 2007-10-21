Collage crafts for kids are not limited to scraps of newspapers and magazines pasted onto a piece of construction paper. Your child can utilize a variety of common household products to create a collage masterpiece.
But this art is not simply made to decorate your refrigerator -- your child can create collage crafts that are as functional as they are beautiful.
Collage crafts put the fun in functional. Learn how to make your own collage crafts with the step-by-step instructions on the following pages:
Create patchwork without sewing needles, thread, or fabric.
Any child can add a personal touch to his place setting.
A lot of spice makes this fragrant collage very nice.
Plant the seed of creativity by making a collage of recycled seeds.
Liven up any Easter egg hunt with this textured paint.
Making paperweights have never been so much fun.
Who says that flowers always have to be prettier than the vase?
Creating a quilt does not have to take hours of tedious sewing. Discover how to make a quilt-patterned collage out of old magazines on the next page.
