14 Types of Skirts for Budding Fashionistas

" " Think you don't have the right body type to wear skirts? Think again. EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER / Getty Images

When it comes to expressing personal style through different types of skirts, there's a whole world of cuts, lengths and fabrics ready to spin into your wardrobe.

Whether you're dressing for casual and dressy occasions or experimenting with a playful twist on a timeless style, skirts are the ultimate fashion chameleon.

Let’s break down the most iconic and versatile styles so you can find the perfect skirt for any event or outfit.