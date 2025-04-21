5 Types of Heels and How They Fit Every Style

By: Elena Tralwyn  |  Apr 21, 2025
Which heel are you going for? Irina Marwan / Getty Images

Heels are more than just a fashion statement; they're an engineering marvel that balances style and function. Whether you want to add glamour to a formal occasion or find the perfect pair for everyday wear, the right heels can make all the difference.

But with so many types of heels out there, how do you choose heels that suit your foot type, lifestyle and outfit?

From sky-high stiletto heels to comfortable block heels, there's a heel style for every occasion. Wearing heels can turn heads, but the right pair should also support your feet without compromising comfort. So, let's break down the different styles and see which one works best for you.

Contents
  1. Stiletto Heels: An Icon of Femininity
  2. Block Heels: All-day Comfort Meets Style
  3. Wedge Heels: A Casual Yet Chic Choice
  4. Kitten Heels: A Subtle and Sophisticated Option
  5. Platform Heels: Elevation Without the Pain

1. Stiletto Heels: An Icon of Femininity

Stiletto heels. Yevgen Romanenko / Getty Images

If there's one heel that screams "fashion," it's the stiletto. Named after a dagger, stiletto heels are known for their ultra-thin, sky-high design that adds instant elegance to any outfit. A favorite of Marilyn Monroe, stilettos are a great choice for special occasions where making a statement is key.

However, stilettos aren’t ideal for prolonged periods of walking or standing, especially if you have flat feet or high arches. These heels require practice, strong ankles and a little extra cushioning to prevent discomfort.

2. Block Heels: All-day Comfort Meets Style

Block heels. DigiPub / Getty Images

For those who want to wear heels without sacrificing stability, block heels are a popular choice. Their chunky design distributes weight more evenly across the foot, making them perfect for extended periods of wear.

Whether paired with jeans, skirts or dresses, block heels offer both fashion and function.

Because of their broader base, block heels help prevent slipping and provide better support than stilettos. If you need a stylish yet practical option for everyday wear, these might be the right shoes for you.

3. Wedge Heels: A Casual Yet Chic Choice

Wedge heels. LB Studios / Getty Images/Connect Images

Wedge heels are the unsung heroes of comfortable fashion. Instead of a separate heel, wedges have a continuous sole that extends from the toe to the heel, providing excellent arch support. They are a great choice for women who want added height without the instability of high heels.

Perfect for casual outfits, wedge heels pair beautifully with summer sandals, skirts and even boots. If you need an option that feels more like flats but still offers height, wedges are your go-to style.

4. Kitten Heels: A Subtle and Sophisticated Option

Kitten heels. DigiPub / Getty Images

Not a fan of sky-high heels? Kitten heels offer a low, delicate lift that keeps things elegant without straining your feet. With a typical heel height of 1-2 inches (3 to 5 cm), they are perfect for formal occasions where you want a touch of femininity without the discomfort of high heels.

Kitten heels are also a great option for those with different foot types, as they provide a slight arch without overburdening the ankles. Pair the design with pumps or a strappy heels situation for a refined and fashionable look.

5. Platform Heels: Elevation Without the Pain

Platform heels. Peter Dazeley / Getty Images

If you love height but hate discomfort, platform heels are a game-changer. Unlike stilettos, platforms add extra cushioning under the toes, reducing the angle of your foot and making walking easier. These heels are a great choice for extended wear without the usual foot pain.

From leather boots to dressy pumps, platform heels come in many styles, making them versatile for both casual and formal occasions. If you want to add glamour to your wardrobe while maintaining all-day comfort, this style is worth considering.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

