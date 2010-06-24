Fashion Tips for Women in Their 40s

" " How can you make sure your clothes reflect your timelessness? Jenny Acheson/Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

You've met with and moved forward from the big 4-0. You're all grown up. It's time to make some fashion changes that reflect your maturity.

Mature doesn't mean old, of course. It's vibrant, powerful and dignified. In our fitness conscious society, it's possible you look as good now as you did when you were 20. Still, the flirty, skin-revealing fashions from the junior department don't really suit you, even if they still fit.

Sure, your body's changed with time. But the need for a new style runs deeper than how clothes fit your mature curves. It's not enough anymore to get noticed. You've got to connect intellectually. You need to be taken seriously, appreciated for your accomplishments and respected for your experience.

For this to happen, you need to look the part from head to toe. See where to start on the next page.