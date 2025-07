" " Gen Z is all about self-expression. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock

For Gen Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — fashion is less about rules and more about self-expression. These Gen Z fashion trends blend nostalgia, rebellion, and an eye for the future.

Members of this generation have become the gatekeepers of what’s considered "cool" (and what’s not) in 21st-century fashion.