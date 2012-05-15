How to Mix Perfume Oils

Before you take the plunge and start selecting perfume oils, you should do a little research first. There are two basic types of perfume oils: fragrant and essential. Essential oils are 100 percent natural, highly concentrated plant essences. The price of essential oils is based on how much of a certain plant it takes to make a pound of oil. Eucalyptus is one of the cheapest essential oils because it takes 50 pounds of it to make a pound of eucalyptus oil. Fifty pounds of eucalyptus seems like a lot -- until you consider that it takes 2,000 pounds of roses to make one measly pound of rose oil.

Fragrant oils are synthetic re-creations of essential oil scents. They smell exactly the same as essential oils and are also less expensive, but they don't boast the healing and aromatherapeutic benefits of essential oils.

The decision to use one type of oil over the other might be an economic one, but it also depends on exactly what you're looking for out of a perfume. If you just want a sweet-smelling product, go with fragrant oils. If you're in search of physical or physiological healing, you might want to give essential oils a try. But choose one or the other for your perfume -- don't mix them.