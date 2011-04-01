What do you do if your teenager is promiscuous?

Promiscuity is a teenage risky behavior problem that parents must address, however uncomfortable it may be to bring up the issues of sex with their teens. Promiscuity may be a warning sign that something is wrong, and parents need to be aware that risky behavior is often associated with other underlying problems. Promiscuity can be emotionally destructive and can lower your teen's self esteem in the long term.

Teenagers are bombarded with sexual content in music and the media. Parents have to talk with their teens about sex and make it clear to them from an early age to respect themselves and their bodies; parents should explain about the physical, emotional and social consequences of sexual promiscuity. Teens don't always have access to reliable information, and parents are the source for comprehensive information about sexuality and risk prevention. Promiscuity is a health risk, and your teen should know what the risks are, and the statistics. The dangers of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are very real, as is the risk of HIV and AIDS, cervical cancer and teenage pregnancies. Teenagers must be brought face to face with the threats of promiscuous sexual behavior. They have to realize that promiscuity and any inappropriate sexual behavior can have a far-reaching impact on their lives.

Teenagers experience so many conflicting and disturbing issues as they go through the transition from childhood to adulthood. Like with every other issue related to growing up, open communication with parents is the key to overcoming difficulties in a healthy and informed manner. Parents need to stress the importance of not giving in to peer pressure, and of choosing friends wisely. Bolster your teens' self-esteem and help them see the value of healthy risk-free behavior that will carry them safely into adulthood.