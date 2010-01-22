How can parents make time for themselves?

" " It's nice for Mom and Dad to get away for a romantic dinner once in a while. Ryan McVay/ Getty Images

A marriage, kids, jobs, activities -- life is busy for today's families. And despite the desire to get everything done and be everywhere we need to be, there just isn't much time left in the day to spend with the family we're working to support. This is especially true for working parents: After work, chores and taking care of the kids, there's no time for spouse bonding.

But wanting time to yourself and time alone with your spouse is selfish and unrealistic, right? Actually, that isn't the case at all. In fact, regularly spending some time alone and with your spouse away from the kids makes for a stronger marriage, a stronger family and even well-adjusted children.

According to some psychologists, spouse time sends a message to the other person that he or she is valued and that the relationship is still a top priority, even after children are born [source: Relevant]. And that time spent not being parents makes for stronger parents, uniting spouses as a solidified unit who can offer a shared sense of support. It helps restore a sense of identity for the parents, which is good since many parents feel like they're just "Mom" or "Dad." A romantic night out or simply some quiet time alone can easily remind or even fulfill the human needs, wants and goals outside of being a parent -- needs that are often so easily ignored or delayed indefinitely.

In this article, we'll look at why it's important for parents to get away from the kids once in a while and how to do it. Date nights are nice, but not always realistic. So how else can you get a moment alone with your spouse? And how can you squeeze in some healthy alone time for yourself as well?