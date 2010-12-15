5 Ways to get Your Partner to do More Around the House

" " Maybe he thinks you enjoy ironing like he enjoys TV. Hemera/ ThinkStock

It's an argument for the ages: Who does more around the house? And how on earth do you get your partner to do more?

Whether your list of household chores causes a daily divide or a huge "chore war" every Saturday morning, there's no sense in simply doing the lion's share to avoid the conflict. Instead, try a few of the following strategies on for size.

Advertisement

Ranging from the logical to the surreptitious, one of these approaches is sure to work. Before long, you'll both be living in lemony-fresh harmony amidst rooms full of shining furniture and polished floors.

OK, maybe that's really overstating things. However, at the very least, your new tactics could improve communication overall -- something we'd take over a clean house any day.