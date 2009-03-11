5 Things You Should Know: When Mom's the Breadwinner

" " These days, it's not unusual for mom to be the primary breadwinner in the household. TLC

In the 1970s, America was introduced to the Enjoli Perfume woman. She could "bring home the bacon, fry it up in the pan and never let you forget you're a man!" More than thirty years later, moms all over the country are bringing home the bacon and frying it up on the pan (and we'll reserve comment on the last part of that jingle.)

There are a couple types of families with female breadwinners out there: families with dual-earning couples where the female happens to bring home more bacon, families where couples have opted for the dad to stay at home with the kids (SAHDs), and those who have fallen into the role due to economic conditions, unemployment or other reasons. Being the primary wage earner can be both empowering and frustrating, and here we'll look at some of the things that can come up when mom's the Enjoli woman.