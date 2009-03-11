5 Things You Should Know: Single Dads

It's not like you don't have enough to do. In addition to work, you've also got your kids -- all to yourself. If you have help from family members or friends, you're lucky. But even the closest friend or relative can only be called on but so often. In short, you've got plenty to do. There's an abundance of corners that can be cut in any given day; don't let the meals you provide your children become one of them.

Grocery stores offer so many cheap and easy meals in the freezer section and in the aisles that it can be hard to get creative. Creativity, however, is just what it takes to come up with healthy family-style meals. Take some time to plan out meals for a month and see how it goes.

Advertisement

Any time you can cook a meal, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner or brunch, try to take advantage of it. Dinner is the meal that commonly takes place when the most members of the family are around to partake together. Preparing a roster of meals you and your kids like will ultimately make both cooking and grocery shopping easier. The confidence you develop from cooking will also help you to get more creative with meals. Plus, knowing how to cook doesn't hurt with the ladies.