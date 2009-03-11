5 Things You Need to Know: How to Choose a Good Nanny

Choosing what type of child care is best for your family is a very personal decision. Will a parent stay home, or is the family most comfortable with a relative caring for the kids? Is a professionally-run day care center the solution? And what about a nanny?
Nannies are individuals employed by you to provide one-on-one child care in your home. Depending on your needs, they may or may not live in the home with you and your family. Some work part time, while others work more than 40 hours per week, unsupervised. Sound like what you need? We've put together a few tips to help you find the right nanny for your family.
Advertisement