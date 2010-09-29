5 Questions You Were Afraid to Ask About Surrogacy

" " Choosing a surrogate to deliver your child is a personal decision. Just remember it's a business partnership with contractual obligations. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Surrogacy is a hot topic, and when you consider the variables involved, the controversy is understandable. When you bring another human into your birth experience, you have a separate set of opinions, objectives and emotions to consider in addition to your own.

Though using a surrogate to expand your family is a very personal decision, you're entering into a business partnership, and all aspects of the surrogacy need to be contractually outlined. If they're not, you'll be unprepared should something go wrong. It's important to find a reputable agency to help pair you with a surrogate that's a good fit, as well as an experienced lawyer who knows the ins and outs of surrogacy legalities.

If you're considering surrogacy, here are five questions that may have come to mind, but that you've been afraid to ask.