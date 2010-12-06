5 Best Movies About Being a Mom

" " Motherhood isn't all June Cleaver neat and tidy. CBS Photo Archive/ Getty Images

No offence to June Cleaver, but '50s portrayals of motherhood are not, how shall we say, spot-on. In addition to being rewarding, exciting, heart-expanding and life-changing, motherhood is also rife with exhaustion, frustration, worry and, early on, poop. Lots of poop.

Luckily, Hollywood has caught on: Moms want a fair-sized dose of reality in their mommy-related media.

Advertisement

Here, five of the best movies for those looking for poignant, conflict-filled and often funny stories about being a real mom. We'll start with one that does "poignant" and "conflict" with utter mastery …