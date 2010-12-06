10 Signs You're Doing Too Much

" " Image Gallery: Parenting Find yourself multitasking all the time? It could be a sign you're taking on too much. See more parenting pictures. Meredith Heuer/The Image Bank/ Getty Images

The concept that life can be messy is nothing new. Only problem is, sometimes that messiness can creep up on a person. Maybe you're in the car one day, scrambling desperately to get all your errands done before you need to go to your doctor's appointment and then race home in time to meet the school bus, when all of a sudden you start to think: How did I wind up with so much on my plate? And that's when it hits you -- little things continuously and innocuously piled up, and what used to be a manageable load is now a teensy bit more than you can reasonably handle.

If that moment of epiphany hasn't happened, yet you still feel like maybe your current schedule is more than you can take on, evaluate it based the following 10 signs.