10 Things Your Kid's Birthday Party Doesn't Need

That cake's as big as she is! No party needs that kind of sugar high.

We all want to throw great parties for our kids, but there are limits. Cake and ice cream are musts, but for every reasonable b-day option, there are plenty of alternatives that are over-the-top expensive, dangerous or just plain unnecessary. Sure, you want your kid and all his little buddies to be entertained, but that doesn't mean you should blow his college fund on catered food or allow the kids to bounce their way to broken bones.

To help keep your party (and budget!) in check, we'll go over 10 things your kid's birthday bash can do without. We'll explain why your own backyard can be just as entertaining as any rentable location, and why blindfolds, bats and dizzy children don't mix. We'll even share a few easy ways to save cash on basic party essentials.

