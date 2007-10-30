Good Samaritan Games and Activities

The Ice Water Welcome good Samaritan activity is always welcome.
Being a good Samaritan means doing something for someone else without wondering what that person will do for you in return. These good Samaritan games and activities for kids will show kids ways to create random acts of kindness.

Whenever someone gives of their time or energy freely to make the world a better place, they're being a good Samaritan. Encourage your child to try out these activities, and then help them dream up other ways to improve the lives of the people around them -- for no 'good' reason at all.

Backyard Bingo

Learn how to put an environmental spin on a classic game.

Ice Water Welcome

Give a cool drink of water to a group of thirsty workers.

Do something good for the entire planet with the activity on the next page.

Backyard Bingo

Pieces of ordinary refuse become game pieces in the backyard bingo good Samaritan activity.
For a 'green' spin on a great game, we recommend a round of backyard bingo. This good Samaritan activity isn't just helpful, it's a lot of fun, too. Kids can become bingo winners and expert recyclers at the same time.

What You'll Need:

  • Trash bags
  • Work gloves

Gather a team of your child's friends and neighbors for a clean-up day. Grab some trash bags and hand out sturdy work gloves. Keeping an eye out for safety, instruct the clean-up crew to search their yard or neighborhood park for bits of trash with the letters B, I, N, G, and O, printed on them.

The first person to collect all five letters -- and securely dispose of the garbage in recycle bins or special waste bags -- wins the game. Of course, with this environmental spin on bingo, everyone is a winner, but for the child who collects the most trash, give out a prize of a cloth bring-back grocery bag or a recycled cotton t-shirt.

NOTE: Be mindful of broken glass. Provide assistance when cleaning up dangerous shattered glass or any other items kids are unsure of.

Teach your child how to do something nice for the hardworking people in your neighborhood with the activity on the next page.

Ice Water Welcome

Thirsty workers will welcome the ice water welcome good Samaritan activity.
The Ice Water Welcome is a good Samaritan activity that gives back to a group of people that don't often get much gratitude: construction workers.

Every summer it happens -- hardworking road crews gather early in the morning and work until the end of the day. They repair cracks, fill potholes, and sometimes resurface the road. It's their job, and they're ­paid to keep the streets safe, but it's thirsty work.

Encourage your child to offer these hardworking men and women a welcome relief the next time they work in your neighborhood.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper cups
  • Ice water

While providing supervision, allow your child and some of his or her friends to offer the street crews a clean paper cup full of ice-cold water. This will teach kids the value of a 'thank you' by letting city road crews know you appreciate their hard work. It's an act of kindness they won't soon forget.

Remember, be sure to impress upon kids the importance of asking their parents before approaching anyone they don't know.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Contributing writers: Maria Birmingham, Kelly E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls.

