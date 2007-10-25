" " Campers who know how to use a compass are less likely to be lost. 2007 Publications International, Ltd.

While out in the wilderness, it's important for everyone to know camping safety tips for kids. It's especially vital in case one of the kids in your party becomes lost -- knowing helpful tips on what to pack in a "get found" kit and how to leave trail markers will come in handy.

But being away from home doesn't mean having to fear the wilderness. It's just that much more important to be extra careful and follow basic safety tips. That way there will definitely be another camping trip in the future.

Follow the links below to learn how to teach camping safety tips for kids:

Know Your Poisons

When camping, be sure to recognize which plants are poisonous.

The Comforts of Home -- Outdoors

Being away from home doesn't have to mean being uncomfortable.

How to Get Found

Utilizing items in a "get found" kit will help lost campers get found sooner.

How to Use a Compass

For hiking or the hopelessly lost, knowing how to use a compass will always come in handy.

Leave It Alone

Create leaf rubbings or flower drawings to capture the natural wildlife.

Trail Markers

While out hiking, leave behind natural trail markers for others to follow.

Keep reading to learn how to recognize poisonous plants while camping.

