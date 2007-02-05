" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This quilt block looks dazzling no matter what fabric you choose.

Take a star and give it a twist: The result will be the unique Twisted Star quilt block. You'll find it along with other star-themed quilt blocks on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Twisted Star quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Twisted Star quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4 (cut on straight of grain where indicated by arrow). C: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A charming vintage fabric pattern works well for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B, then stitch reverse A to other side of B. Stitch short end of reverse A to short end of A. Make 2. Stitch B to A, then stitch AB to C. Stitch A to other side of C, and stitch B to other side of A. Stitch rows together to complete square.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A floral print is another excellent option.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Starry quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Love the star theme? Check out our Star Quilt Patterns.

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.