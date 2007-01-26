The simple geometric shapes of the Trumpeting Tulip quilt block make it so easy to select a wide variety of fabrics. You'll be amazed at the looks you can create! The quilt block is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Trumpeting Tulip quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.
To make the Trumpeting Tulip quilt block:
Advertisement
Cut:
A-D: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. E: Cut 2. F: Cut 1. G: Cut 1.
Advertisement
Stitch:
Stitch A to B. Make 2 (1 is reverse pattern). Stitch AB to BA, with leaves pointing outward. Stitch E to F, and stitch E to other side of F. Stitch G to top of EFE. Stitch D to D, and then stitch EFEG to top of DD. Stitch a C to either side of this piece. Stitch this piece to top of ABBA to complete block.
Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Tulip Morning quilted placemat pattern. If you enjoy that, you might like to take a look at some other Quilted Place Mat Patterns. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.
- Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.
- Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement
ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:
Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.
Advertisement