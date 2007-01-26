" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Trumpeting Tulip quilt block is just one of many flower-themed blocks on the

The simple geometric shapes of the Trumpeting Tulip quilt block make it so easy to select a wide variety of fabrics. You'll be amazed at the looks you can create! The quilt block is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Trumpeting Tulip quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Trumpeting Tulip quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A-D: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. E: Cut 2. F: Cut 1. G: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. These pretty pastel prints create a lovely look.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B. Make 2 (1 is reverse pattern). Stitch AB to BA, with leaves pointing outward. Stitch E to F, and stitch E to other side of F. Stitch G to top of EFE. Stitch D to D, and then stitch EFEG to top of DD. Stitch a C to either side of this piece. Stitch this piece to top of ABBA to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bold and bright colors are another great option.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Tulip Morning quilted placemat pattern. If you enjoy that, you might like to take a look at some other Quilted Place Mat Patterns. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.