The Teapot quilt block is part of the Country Cupboard quilt design.

Quilts often portray pleasurable domestic activities and symbols. And what's homier than a teapot on the stove or table? Our Teapot quilt block will make any quilting project cozier. The Teapot quilt block is part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Download the Teapot q­uilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Teapot quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The background can add interest on the Teapot quilt block.

Stitch:

Fuse pieces to background. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch. Embroider handle using backstitch and 2 strands of floss.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A plain, contrasting background makes the teapot image stand out.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.