" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll have no trouble cuddling up with this charming pillow.

The adorable Quilted Hearts on Your Pillow Pattern is a great way to showcase the Heart Wreath quilt block. The finished size depends on the size of the pillow form you choose. Download the two-page Quilted Hearts on Your Pillow pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Quilted Hearts on Your Pillow pattern:

Make 1 block, making background square size to fit pillow form. Add narrow inside border and scalloped border (see Quilted Borders page). Finished size depends on size of pillow form.

To make the Heart Wreath quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This heartwarming block is part of the

Advertisement

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. Large hearts: Cut 10, and cut 10 from fusible webbing. Small hearts: Cut 5, and cut 5 from fusible webbing.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Pretty prints are a nice fabric option.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch fusible webbing to hearts with fusible side to right side of fabric. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut a slit in webbing, and turn. Fuse hearts to background square. By hand or machine, appliqué all pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A black background makes for a dramatic look.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Looking for a different quilted pillow to make? Find one from our Quilted Pillow Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.