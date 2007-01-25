" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Find this and other garden-themed quilt blocks on the

Spread your wings and create this beautiful quilt block -- an especially perfect choice for a garden quilt design. Featuring a delicate dragonfly and flowers, the Gossamer Wings quilt block is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Gossamer Wings quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Gossamer Wings quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Body: Cut 1. Wings: Cut 4. Flowers: Cut 3. Leaves: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make flower stamen, leaf veins, and dragonfly antennae. Sew beads to ends of stamen and antennae.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.