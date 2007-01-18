Daisy Chain Quilt Pattern

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Daisy Chain quilt pattern makes a stunning garden quilt.

The Daisy Chain quilt pattern makes a delightful 87 x 97 inch garden quilt. The quilt pattern repeats the Wayward Daisy quilt block. Download the two-page Daisy Chain quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Daisy Chain quilt pattern:

Make 36 blocks, and cut 36 fabric squares. Stitch them together as shown, adding sashing and border. Finished size is about 87 x 97 inches.

To make the Wayward Daisy quilt block:

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Wayward Daisy quilt block is from the

Advertisement

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics.

Leaves: Cut 2. Petals: Cut 5. Flower center: Cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. One fabric variation for the Wayward Daisy quilt block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique; all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make flower veins and stem.

(Variation: Hand-stitch thin cord to fabric for stem.)

Sew beads around bottom of flower center.

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A second fabric variation for the Wayward Daisy quilt block.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

  • Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.
  • Check out the other garden quilt blocks.
  • Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.
  • Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...