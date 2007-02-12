" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Frequent Flowers Quilted Tote Bag Pattern features the lovely Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block.

To make the Frequent Flowers Quilted Tote Bag Pattern:

Make 1 block, and stitch it to the front of a tote for real appeal. Finished size depends on size of tote.

To make the Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 8, and cut 8 from reverse pattern. (Variation: Reverse B's can be a contrast fabric.) C: Cut 8. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 1. F: Cut 4.

Stitch:

Stitch B to reverse B; make 8. Stitch C to BB; make 8. Stitch BBC to BBC (petals); make 4. Stitch D to petals; make 4. Stitch A to petals to make flower block; make 4. Stitch F to E; stitch F to other side of E. Stitch flower block to F; stitch flower block to other side of F. Make 2. Stitch FEF to bottom of flower block row and to top of other flower block row.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.