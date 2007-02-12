" " Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block is from

The Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block Quilt Block is part of the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This lovely block dazzles with its geometric flower design. Download the Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4. B: Cut 8, and cut 8 from reverse pattern. (Variation: Reverse B's can be a contrast fabric.) C: Cut 8. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 1. F: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block is a lively, lovely quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch B to reverse B; make 8. Stitch C to BB; make 8. Stitch BBC to BBC (petals); make 4. Stitch D to petals; make 4. Stitch A to petals to make flower block; make 4. Stitch F to E; stitch F to other side of E. Stitch flower block to F; stitch flower block to other side of F. Make 2. Stitch FEF to bottom of flower block row and to top of other flower block row.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The geometric design of the Four Corner Flowers Quilt Block stands out against a white background.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Frequent Flowers Quilted Tote Bag Pattern.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.