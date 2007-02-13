" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Flying Geese Quilt Pattern is rich in detail.

The Flying Geese Quilt Pattern makes a lovely, detailed 83 x 101 quilt. The quilt pattern repeats the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block quilt block. You can include as many blocks as necessary to fit your mantel. Download the two-page Flying Geese Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Flying Geese Quilt Pattern:

Make 80 blocks, and stitch them together as shown in 10 rows of 8 blocks each. Add double border. Finished size is about 83 x 101 inches.

To make the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block:

The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block

Cut:

A: Cut 6. B: Cut 3. C: Cut 2.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Three triangle shapes make up the foreground of the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block.

Stitch:

Sew A to short side of B, then sew A to other side of B. Make 3. Sew ABA pieces together. Sew a C to either side to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The simple design of the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block allows for infinite possibilities.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.