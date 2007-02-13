The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. The simple design of this block makes it a versatile for many quilting projects. Download the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block:
Cut:
A: Cut 6. B: Cut 3. C: Cut 2.
Stitch:
Sew A to short side of B, then sew A to other side of B. Make 3. Sew ABA pieces together. Sew a C to either side to complete block.
