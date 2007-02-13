" " The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block is from th Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. The simple design of this block makes it a versatile for many quilting projects. Download the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the The Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 6. B: Cut 3. C: Cut 2.

Three triangle shapes make up the foreground of the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block.

Stitch:

Sew A to short side of B, then sew A to other side of B. Make 3. Sew ABA pieces together. Sew a C to either side to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The simple design of the Flying Geese (Variation) Quilt Block allows for infinite possibilities.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Flying Geese Quilt Pattern.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy