" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll find the Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block

The Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block is just one of many adorable blocks found on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. You'll have loads of fun choosing different fabrics to really make the ladybug pop. Download the Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Leaves: Cut 2. Wings: Cut 2. Head, body: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's one fabric idea for the Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make ladybug antennae and leaf veins. Sew beads to end of antennae, and sew buttons to ladybug wings.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This fabric variation uses the ladybug's traditional colors.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Ladybug quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.