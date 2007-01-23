The Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block is just one of many adorable blocks found on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. You'll have loads of fun choosing different fabrics to really make the ladybug pop. Download the Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.
To make the Fly Away Ladybug! quilt block:
Advertisement
Cut:
Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Leaves: Cut 2. Wings: Cut 2. Head, body: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)
Advertisement
Stitch:
Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make ladybug antennae and leaf veins. Sew beads to end of antennae, and sew buttons to ladybug wings.
Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Ladybug quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.
- Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
- Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.
Advertisement
ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:
Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.
Advertisement