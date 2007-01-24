" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Fluttering Butterfly quilt block is

Don't let this adorable quilt block pass you by! The Fluttering by Butterfly quilt block is just one of many charming block on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Fluttering by Butterfly quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Fluttering by Butterfly quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A-E: Cut 1 each, and cut 1 each from reverse pattern. F-H: Cut 1 each. I: Cut 2. J: Cut 2.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. A butterfly background is a great fabric varition for this block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B, stitch C to other side of B; stitch D to other side of C, and then stitch E to inside corner of D (wing piece). Make 2 (1 is reverse pattern). Stitch F to G, and stitch H to other side of G. Stitch wing piece to FGH, and then stitch reverse wing piece to other side of FGH. Stitch an I to either side of square, and then stitch a J to top and bottom to complete block. By machine, use narrow zigzag stitch to make antennae. Sew buttons to tops of antennae and along sides of wings.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This fabric option offers a more simple, clean look.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make A Bounty of Butterflies quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other garden quilt blocks.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.