" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Doubly Lovely quilt pattern creates a dramatic design.

The Doubly Lovely quilt pattern uses a repeat of the Double T quilt block to make a traditional and beautiful design. Fun to make, the finished piece measures about 69 X 90 inches. Download the two-page Doubly Lovely quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Doubly Lovely quilt pattern:

Make 42 squares, and sew them together in 7 rows of 6 blocks. Add a double border and block corners (see Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 69 X 60 inches.

To make the Double T quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Double T quilt block is part of the

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 8. B: Cut 4, and cut 4 reverse pattern. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 4. F: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Pretty purple prints make a delicate fabric combo.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 8. Stitch AB to C, then stitch ABC to reverse AB (T piece); make 4. Stitch E to T piece, then stitch E to other side of T piece; make 2. Stitch T piece to F, then stitch other T piece to other side of F. Stitch rows together, then stitch D pieces to top of each T piece to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's a great fabric variation for the quilt block.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the traditional look? Make a quilt from our Traditional Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.