" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block is

The beauty of old masonry, the warmth of the hearth on a cold day. These are what the cozy Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block will remind you of. Part of the Country Cupboard quilt design, this quilt block has an architectural feel to it reminiscent of old brickwork and a traditional design with character and depth. Download the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 12. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 4. F: Cut 2. G: Cut 2.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use contrasting fabrics to get a dramatic effect in the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch B to C, and stitch B to other side of C. Make 2. Stitch C to A, then stitch C to other side of A. Stitch BCB to CAC, then stitch another BCB to block to form center square. Stitch B to D, then stitch B to other side of D. Make 2. Stitch D to side of center square, and then stitch D to other side of square. Sew a BDB to top and bottom of center square. Stitch B to E, then stitch B to other side of E. Make 2. Stitch E to side of center square, and then stitch E to other side of square. Sew a BEB to top and bottom of square. Stitch an F to top and bottom of square. Stitch a G to each side to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another example of fabrics for the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block.

Like this quilt block? You can use it to make the Chimney Quilted Pot Holder. Or browse through the other quilt blocks that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design.Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.