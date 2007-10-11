How to Make Paper Trees

Encourage your family to share their favorite books with this paper tree.

You don't need any seeds or soil to grow your own paper trees for kids. Whether it's creating a newsworthy paper tree branch or taping names of books onto a wall-mounted paper tree, it's fun for the entire family.

These paper trees are so easy to complete that you'll want to make many to share with everyone. Before you know it, you'll have an entire forest full of fantastic homemade paper trees.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper trees:

Eucalyptus Paper Tree

Recycle those old newspapers, and create a leafy eucalyptus tree.

Family Reading Tree

Keep reading to learn how to make your own paper tree branches.

Eucalyptus Paper Tree

Utilize old newspapers and construct eucalyptus paper trees.

Before you toss the newspapers into the recycling bin, make a little news of your own when you make this truly newsworthy eucalyptus paper tree.

What You'll Need:

Two double-page newspaper sheets

How to Make a Eucalyptus Paper Tree:

Step 1: Lay two double-page newspaper sheets together, end to end and overlapping about five inches. Starting at the short end, roll the newspapers into a long tube.

Step 2: Flatten the top half of the tube. Make a tear down the middle of the flattened tube from the top to about halfway down the tube.

Step 3: Re-flatten the tube, with the torn edges at the sides of the tube. Tear the tube again, from the top about halfway down the tub. You now have four top sections of the newspaper.

Step 4: Press the top strips back from the center of the tube so you can see the opening in the top of the tube.

Step 5: Put your fingers in the opening, and slowly begin to pull the strips out from the top until you have a flowing, finished tree. When you are done, it should look like a tree with tiers of leafy branches.

Keep reading to learn how to track the books your family reads with a reading tree.

Family Reading Tree

Get your whole family involved with a family reading tree.

See how many branches and leaves your family can "grow" with a family reading tree.

What You'll Need:

Brown and green construction paper

Scissors

Masking tape

Large envelope

Felt-tip marker

Cellophane tape

How to Make a Family Reading Tree:

Step 1: Cut a tree trunk and tree branches out of the brown construction paper, and tape them to the wall in your book nook. Make the tree rather large, about three feet tall. This will be your reading tree.

Step 2: Cut out lots of leaves from the green construction paper. Place the leaves in a large envelope, along with a felt-tip marker and the cellophane tape.

Step 3: Each time a member of the family finishes a book, he or she takes out a leaf and writes the title of the book on it. Then he or she can tape the leaf to the tree.

