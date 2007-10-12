How to Make Paper Purses

It's hard to go wrong when you make paper purses for kids. Kids will love the opportunity to turn this paper craft into a functional everyday item that can carry around everything from colored pencils to a snack.
Paper purse crafts combine the ease of working with paper and the endless decorative possibilities of scissors and glue. Paper comes in many different colors and is a great, affordable craft material.
The following paper purse projects will help get you started:
You can store your keepsakes in this House Tote paper purse and take them with you at the same time.
Paper bags in paper bags create a perfect paper holder. Organize your papers and work with this paper bag filing craft.
Who says a paper bag has to be boring? Follow this Ladybug Paper Purse craft to create a bright red paper purse that will brighten your day.
Use ribbon and a paper plate to create a Pretty Pouch Purse that is also a functional craft.
Find out how to make a portable paper purse house with the first paper purse craft.
For more paper-related activities and kids' crafts, visit:
