How to Make Paper Fans

A Far East fan brings a little of the Orient to your home.
A Far East fan brings a little of the Orient to your home.

Learn how to make paper fans for kids in this article. Paper fans are a perfect way to cool yourself off and design something fashionable. Even if it's not hot outside, you can create a paper fan and display it in your room or pass it along to your friends.

One of the best things about paper fans for kids is that the materials to make them are readily available. Because they're so inexpensive to make and easy to assemble, you'll become a professional in no time at making paper fans.

Advertisement

Follow the links below to learn how to create your own paper fans:

Fan-Tastic Paper Fan

Add your own designs to this pretty fan with markers and chalk.

Far East Fan

You won't need to travel to the Far East to bring home your own authentic Oriental paper fan. Learn how to create one here.

Keep reading to learn how to keep yourself cool with a fantastic fan.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Fan-Tastic Paper Fan

Fan-Tastic Paper Fan
Fan-Tastic Paper Fan

The next day you're feeling a little overheated, create your own gentle, cooling breeze with a fan-tastic paper fan.

What You'll Need:

Construction paper

Advertisement

Scissors

Ruler

Transparent tape or stapler and staples

Pastel chalks or markers

How to Make a Fan-Tastic Paper Fan:

Step 1: Cut a 6x12-inch piece of construction paper. Draw a picture on the paper using pastel chalks or markers. Draw pretty butterflies, yummy birthday cakes, or stars in a deep blue sky.

Step 2: Fold the paper back and forth in a fanfold. To start the fanfold, fold one end over about one inch. Turn the paper over and fold the end up. Continue folding the paper in accordion-like pleats.

Step 3: Staple or tape the folds together at one end to hold it in place. Make bigger fans to decorate your room.

Keep reading to learn how to make another perfect paper fan.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Far East Fan

Far East Fan
Far East Fan

Bring a part of the Orient to your house without having to leave the country by making a Far East fan.

What You'll Need:

6 regular craft sticks

Advertisement

Wrapping paper, 10-inch square

Satin cord, 12 inches

4 pony beads

Craft glue

Clothespin

Pencil

Scissors

Glue stick

How to Make a Far East Fan:

Step 1: Glue six craft sticks together at one end, spreading out the other ends to form a fan shape. Clamp them together with a clothespin to hold them in place while the glue sets.

Step 2: Fold a 10-inch-square piece of wrapping paper in half with patterned sides facing in. Place the glued craft sticks on top, and lightly trace around the top curve and three inches down the side of the outside edges.

Remove the sticks, and draw a bottom arc that follows the shape of the top. Cut out the shape, cutting through both halves of the folded paper.

Step 3: Use a glue stick to glue one piece of the fan-shaped paper to each side of the prepared craft sticks.

Step 4: Fold the satin cord in half, and tie a knot about two inches from the bottom. String four pony beads, threading them onto both ends of the cord at the same time. Tie another knot to hold the beads in place. Attach the hanging cord to the bottom of your fan with craft glue; let dry.

For more paper crafts for kids, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...