The Chinese are credited with being the first to make paper as we know it today, although the Egyptians had the first idea, with papyrus. In fact, the word "paper" comes from the word "papyrus."

Paper making dates back thousands of years, to A.D. 105, when Ts'ai Lun created a sheet of paper from mulberry bark and old rags. Although commercial paper making has come a long way since then, paper you can make at home is surprisingly the same as Ts'ai, Lun's technique.

The following articles describe how to make paper for kids and how to give it a pretty embossed look.

Embossing Paper

Gather up some flat objects -- a key, a button, or a paper clip -- and you're on your way to learning how to emboss paper.

Paper Making

This age-old technique is a fun craft for kids and adults alike. Learn to make paper for stationery or art projects.

Start embossing paper by first going on a treasure hunt around the house for flat objects. Learn more about it on the next page.

