Easy indoor games for kids can make a long afternoon seem shorter, a dreary day seem brighter, and complaints of boredom seem far away. Try the soft touch of the Feather Face-Off Games, board games like the Chaldean Board Game and file folder math games, or a shout-out activity like the Four Score Game. But that's not all. You'll also find collages and color activities, letter writing and graphing, and a trick to stump your kids' friends.
You'll find these games easy to play and fun for kids to make, using materials that you have around the house. The weather outside may be frightful, but why settle for boredom when you can all get together and have some indoor fun?
Send a letter to a writer -- and see if you get one back.
Use numbers from magazines to create colorful collages.
Guess which soft touch comes from a feather.
Find the most 4s to win this game.
Discover why picking up a dollar may not be easy.
Match colors you find to those you see in nature.
Create your own math board games to play and file away.
Make and play a modern version of an ancient game.
Find out how old most pennies in circulation are.
Select shoes to start a giving and sharing family exercise.
Do you have an author whose books you like best? Go to the next page to learn how you can write him or her a letter.
