Veteran's Day Crafts

" " Toy soldiers made from wooden spoons stand at attention.

Show your favorite soldier how much you appreciate his or her contribution with these Veterans Day crafts.

Veterans Day is a day to celebrate the men and women who have served the United States in the armed forces. The holiday is observed on November 11, and was first celebrated in 1919.

Advertisement

This date was chosen because on November 11, 1918, the armistice to end World War I was signed -- this is also why in many countries people call the holiday Armistice Day.

Below are links to Veterans Day crafts:

Victorious Veteran Pins

Soldiers are honored with medals and pins during wartime. But even after the war is over, you can still honor them with these colorful pins.

Marching Songs

You can stage your own Veterans Day parade with these marching songs you write yourself.

Wooden Spoon Soldiers

Create an army of wooden-spoon soldiers to help guard the food at your Veterans Day picnic with this fun craft.

Patriotic Raindrops

Rained on your Veterans Day parade? Don't worry! You can still be patriotic with these yummy raindrops.

Your local veterans will appreciate the victory pins you'll learn how to make on the next page.

For more kids' crafts and fun activities, see: